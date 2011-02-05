secunet equips more and more European countries with solutions for efficient border control

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Three more European countries are now relying on border control technology from secunet: Lithuania, Hungary and Poland. These countries will soon be using secunet easygates at their international airports. Automated border control systems (eGates) make it possible to carry out passenger checks both fast and secure: saving time during border checks is essential, particularly in the context of the Europe-wide launch of the Entry/Exit System (EES) by 2021. The secunet easygate is part of the secunet border gears product portfolio, which enables European countries to quickly set up EES-ready border control infrastructures.

The secunet easygate performs thorough checks of the authenticity of electronic identity documents such as passports and identity cards by both optical and electronic means. The system reads the facial image from the chip in the electronic identity document and compares the biometric data with the passenger’s live image. Officials monitor the process and can concentrate on those travellers that require further checks. Airports benefit from increased passenger throughput, and travellers enjoy shorter waiting times, as it only takes around 12 seconds for a passenger to pass through the secunet easygate.

There are already more than 250 secunet easygates in operation at major international airports including in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, and Iceland. Those eGates have been used by travellers about 70 million times. The currently commissioned secunet easygates are set to be used at the busiest international airports in Lithuania (Vilnius – VNO), Hungary (Liszt Ferenc in Budapest – BUD, Debrecen – DEB) and Poland (Chopin in Warsaw – WAW, Warsaw Modlin – WMI).

The solution from secunet also incorporates secunet easyserver, a central server infrastructure, which enables reliable, rapid and secure access to police background systems and Public Key Infrastructures (PKI) as well as master lists, guaranteeing comprehensive and secure document verification and authentication.

secunet border gears is a complete product portfolio with components that can be implemented both quickly and flexibly. They can either be integrated individually as part of existing infrastructures or as a whole new system – completing a modular and future-proof border control infrastructure that is already EES-ready.