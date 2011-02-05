Giesecke+Devrient Starts New App Security Company

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Its entire focus is set to be on further development and distribution of the G+D mobile security and app intelligence offering. The spin-out’s portfolio is targeting app developers as well as major companies. Offering functions in respect of security, control, connection and reporting, Build38 can enable faster and more cost-effective development of developers’ specific solutions for iOS and Android. Build38 will use TAK, TAKPLUS and CyWall technologies from G+D Mobile Security GmbH, a Business Sector of G+D Group, in its business activity. At initiation the new company already has European and Asia-Pacific customers in the automotive, transit and identity sectors.

Dr. Christian Schläger, previously Group Vice President of G+D, has taken on the Build38 Managing Director function. The company head office is in Munich, with sales subsidiaries in Singapore and its own development team based in Barcelona. The start-up has eight co-founders, and is initially being funded by G+D Ventures with plans to bring additional investors on board over the next two years, enabling even faster growth.