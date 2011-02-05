Giesecke+Devrient Starts New App Security Company
January 2019 by Marc Jacob
Global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has spun-out a new business. Build38 GmbH will assume Group activities related to secure apps and secure mobile software as an independent company.
Its entire focus is set to be on further development and distribution of the G+D mobile security and app intelligence offering. The spin-out’s portfolio is targeting app developers as well as major companies. Offering functions in respect of security, control, connection and reporting, Build38 can enable faster and more cost-effective development of developers’ specific solutions for iOS and Android. Build38 will use TAK, TAKPLUS and CyWall technologies from G+D Mobile Security GmbH, a Business Sector of G+D Group, in its business activity. At initiation the new company already has European and Asia-Pacific customers in the automotive, transit and identity sectors.
Dr. Christian Schläger, previously Group Vice President of G+D, has taken on the Build38 Managing Director function. The company head office is in Munich, with sales subsidiaries in Singapore and its own development team based in Barcelona. The start-up has eight co-founders, and is initially being funded by G+D Ventures with plans to bring additional investors on board over the next two years, enabling even faster growth.
