Cybersecurity Tech Accord begins year with continued global growth; reaches nearly 80 signatories

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Today, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord welcomed 11 new companies, bringing the total to 79 signatories committed to improving the security of cyberspace. Binary House, EBRC, Entel, Eyeo, Globant, GREYCORTEX, Lirex, Northwave, Orange, Strong Connexions and VU Security have pledged to protect users and customers everywhere. This global expansion contributes to the increasingly diverse reach of the signatory community – further broadening the dialogue around cybersecurity with signatories from Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Slovakia, and the United States, expressing a commitment to a more secure cyberspace. This expansion continues to deepen the group’s expertise, adding to the variety of sectors and technologies that characterize the organization.

By joining the agreement, the signatories agree to four key commitments:

a stronger defense against cyberattacks – pledging to protect all customers globally regardless of the motivation for attacks online;

taking no offense by choosing not to help governments launch cyberattacks against innocent citizens and enterprises and will protect against tampering or exploitation of their products and services through every stage of technology development, design and distribution;

doing more to empower developers and the people and businesses that use their technology, by helping them build and improve capacity for protecting themselves; and building on existing relationships and taking collective action together to establish new formal and informal partnerships with industry, civil society and security researchers. The goal being to improve technical collaboration, coordinate vulnerability disclosures, share threats and minimize the potential for malicious code to be introduced into cyberspace.

Since forming the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, the signatories have supported initiatives on email and routing security, implemented Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) in their own operations, participated in global requests for comments on the UN’s new High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, and endorsed the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace as an early supporter. Additionally, the group has coordinated with like-minded organizations such as the Global Cyber Alliance, the Internet Society, and the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE). As the group expands, we expect the pace of activity to continue and look forward to increased momentum throughout 2019. In the coming months the Cybersecurity Tech Accord will, among others:

Continue hosting its webinar series, which kicked off the New Year with a review of best practices for assessing cyber vulnerabilities and/or cyber risk presented by Tenable on Monday, January 7 (replay available here). The next webinar discussing cyberattacks on infrastructure will take place on Monday, February 4 and will be presented by ESET.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord further contribute to the global multi-stakeholder dialogue in upcoming fora such as the World Economic Forum at Davos, where Brad Smith, President at Microsoft will opening remarks and Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey, a Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatory, will moderate a panel discussion on the objectives behind the initiative. Other participants include Guy Diedrich, Vice President and Global Innovation Officer at Cisco Systems, and Sanja Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations at VMware. If interested in attending you can register here.

Cyber-resilience should be one of the top priorities of organizations aiming to expand their activities in the Cyberspace. Cyber-resilience will become a sustainable competitive advantage for all enterprises. The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is for all of us, a cornerstone in building a sustainable and socially responsible Cyber-resilient world,” says Yves Reding, CEO, EBRC (European Business Reliance Centre).