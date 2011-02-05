Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 Cameras Integrated by Strategic DIPP Partner Ivideon

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 family encompasses a wide range of models featuring real-time high resolution, H.265 compression and smart detection functions to meet needs of diverse applications. Together with the Dahua ePoE (extended Power over Ethernet) technology for long-range transmission, it provides a cost-effective choice for users who require a great balance between innovation and quality. Now all Dahua Eco-savvy 3.0 cameras can be connected to the Cloud via any Internet-enabled devices (PC, Mac, Linux, Web, iOS, Android) from a single account anywhere in the world, without using NVRs, DVRs or Servers.

The integration is another joint effort of the two companies after the DIPP strategic agreement signed earlier. Focusing on creating comprehensive and integrated solutions with 3rd party partners for wider customer and end-user base, Dahua Integration Partner Program (DIPP) benefits partners on both technical and business sides, including in-depth marketing, project and technical support. For detailed information, please visit DIPP website portal.

James Wang, Deputy General Manager of Dahua Overseas Business, noted that Dahua Technology welcomes this partnership and is counting on achieving mutually beneficial results. Mikhail Sushkov, Global Business Development Manager of Ivideon, pointed out that advantageous offers for Ivideon partners, such as Private Cloud, White Label and Open API will be available to members of the Dahua global partner network. Ivideon partners receive additional income from the sale of Ivideon products, qualified technical support, as well as the access to the Ivideon partner’s personal account — an effective business tool for business analytics. Dahua Technology and Ivideon have been collaborating since 2014 to create cutting edge VSaaS products and solutions. During this period, the close interaction of the two allowed for the launch of more than 5 integrated platforms, 1000 models of IP cameras and dash-mounted cameras. In 2017, Dahua Technology developed a solution that allows connecting analog cameras to the cloud using HDCVI-DVRs. Dahua Technology’s hardware together with the Ivideon cloud platform represents the ideal VSaaS solution for customers. With a mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service”to serve partners and customers around the world.

Dahua Technology is a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. With more than 16,000 employees all over the world, Dahua solutions, products, and services are applied in over 180 countries and regions. The company was ranked 2nd in “2018 a&s Security 50”. Committed to technological innovations, Dahua Technology continues to explore emerging opportunities based on video IoT technologies and has already established business in machine vision, video conferencing systems, professional drones, electronic license plates, RFID, and robotics etc, enabling a safer society and smarter living.

Ivideon is a VSaaS provider and developer of video analytics solutions for large enterprise, small and medium businesses with more than 15 data centers around the world and more than 3.5 millions active users. In 2018 Ivideon raised $8 millions of investments. Ivideon’s Partner Program is a successful recurring revenue model, creating a unique profit sharing opportunity for the distribution and installer partners.