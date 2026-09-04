CISA cuts critical infrastructure security services, concerns grow over the shrinking agency - Expert Comments

Denis Calderone, CTO, Suzu Labs:

“My apologies to those I told to leverage these free resources recently. We’ve been pointing to those how lacked the bigger budgets to the CISA’s assessment programs. All six programs are gone now. The replacement is a self-service questionnaire that the people who built the original tools say doesn’t do the same job.”

“The timing here stinks. CISA is weeks away from finalizing CIRCIA, which will require critical infrastructure operators to report cyber incidents within 72 hours and ransomware payments within 24 hours, and this comes just as they take away the testing tools. But, To be fair, we don’t really know how widely adopted these programs were in the first place. The scope is huge with 50,000 small water utilities alone, we doubt that CISA’s regional staff was ever going to reach all of them, and there’s no public data showing how many operators actually used the assessments or what the measurable impact was.”

“We’ve been worried about CISA’s capacity all year. The agency lost roughly a third of its workforce over the last 18 months. When DHS announced plans to hire 600 new staff and CISA started extending offers for 329 mission-critical positions, it felt like maybe the rebuilding was starting. But as of late August, it’s unclear how many of those hires have actually come on board, and now we’re watching assessment programs get cut instead. This during a year where critical infrastructure attacks are continuing to increase.”

“CSET is open source and older versions on GitHub still include all six retired assessment modules. CSET measures where you actually stand against specific security standards. The CPGs that CISA is pointing everyone toward are a prioritization framework that helps you figure out where to focus. They’re complementary tools, not interchangeable ones. Use CSET to diagnose your current state, then use the CPGs to prioritize what to fix first. What you won’t get anymore is a CISA regional adviser helping you interpret the results, but using both tools together is still better than using either one alone. Several states are also stepping up direct cybersecurity support for local operators. And if you’re a water utility, keep an eye on Project Watershed 250. It just launched in Texas with free vulnerability assessments and red-teaming, and it’s supposed to expand nationally.”

John Strand, Owner, Black Hills Information Security, Inc.:

“Do the people making these decisions have any access to the news?”

“Right now, our critical infrastructure is under attack at a level we simply have not seen before. Water systems, energy, telecommunications, municipalities, and other critical infrastructure are actively being targeted. CISA itself warned in July about ongoing Iranian-affiliated attacks against operational technology and PLCs across multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors.”

“And this is the moment we decide to start cutting the programs designed to help these organizations defend themselves?”

“CISA is eliminating six free cybersecurity assessment programs used by critical infrastructure organizations, including ransomware readiness, cyber resilience, incident management, and infrastructure assessments. Many of the organizations relying on these programs are exactly the organizations that do not have the money or personnel to replace them with commercial services.”

“This is crazy.”

“We should be dramatically increasing the resources available to critical infrastructure organizations right now. We should be expanding free assessments, threat intelligence, training, and technical assistance, especially for small municipalities, rural hospitals, water systems, and utilities that simply cannot afford large cybersecurity programs.”

“Instead, we’re pulling resources away from them while the attacks are increasing.”