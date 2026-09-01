Eviden Vision AI solution is named in Gartner® Emerging Tech: Vision AI Analytics Functionality Matrix, 2026

According to Gartner®, “Fast-evolving technologies and a fiercely competitive market are challenging video/image analytics vendors to deliver advanced turnkey solutions that are scalable and reliable. This functionality matrix enables product leaders to identify market gaps and opportunities and differentiate their offerings in their most profitable areas.”

Dr. Boghos Boghossian, Vision AI’s CEO & CTO at Ipsotek, an Eviden Business, said: “We’re proud to be named in Gartner® Emerging Tech: Vision AI Analytics Functionality Matrix, 2026, reinforcing our focus on helping enterprises deploy Vision AI that drives measurable outcomes in complex, real-world environments.”

Eviden’s Vision AI offering, Ipsotek VISuite, is designed to help organisations extract operational intelligence from video at scale, enabling improved safety, efficiency and situational awareness across a range of industries and environments.

Today, Ipsotek VISuite technology supports organisations across 17 key industries in 44 countries and growing, processing more than 700,000 hours of video every day and helping safeguard over 2 million people daily, demonstrating the scale and real-world impact of its mission-critical computer vision solutions.

Source: Gartner Report, Emerging Tech: Vision AI Analytics Functionality Matrix, 2026, By Nick Ingelbrecht, Evan Brown, March 2026.

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Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers’ operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Ipsotek, an Eviden Business

Ipsotek, an Eviden business, is a global leader in computer vision and AI-powered video analytics. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Ipsotek transforms video data into real-time intelligence to enhance safety, security and operational performance. With more than 25 years of innovation, patented technology and deployments in over 44 countries, Ipsotek’s VISuite delivers AI analytics, automated recognition, monitoring and forensic capabilities. As Eviden’s Vision AI product, Ipsotek helps organizations improve situational awareness, strengthen decision-making and optimize operations in complex environments.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.