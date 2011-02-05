areeba, Gemalto and Zwipe officially launch partnership

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Gemalto and biometric technology company Zwipe have partnered with areeba, a financial and payment technology company in the Middle East and Africa, with the support of Unilux Cards, to pilot the first battery-less dual interface biometric payment card (chip- and contactless-enabled) in the Middle East with Visa.

The biometric payment card will be presented by areeba & Visa in partnership with Gemalto and Zwipe, during Seamless Middle East in Dubai. The pilot aims to test the use of fingerprint recognition as a more convenient and secure alternative to PIN or signature to authenticate the cardholder during a transaction.

