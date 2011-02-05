BluVector, Endace Announce Partnership

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

The solution gives both network operations (NetOps) and security operations (SecOps) highly effective AI-based threat detection alongside the definitive packet-level evidence they need to make better-informed and more confident decisions to resolve issues quickly.

The combined solution collects information from thousands of disparate data sources, then analyzes and prioritises the data and events. The resulting information becomes instantly available to SecOps teams, delivering the contextual data they need to quickly understand the threat and its severity. Endace’s powerful API integration with BluVector streamlines investigations, allowing analysts to swiftly click from an alert directly to the related packet history to see precisely what transpired.

Customers can deploy BluVector Cortex directly onto EndaceProbes, a hosting platform for analytics applications. This eases installation and maintenance for customers by allowing them to deploy a common hardware platform that combines full packet capture with the ability to host BluVector’s advanced threat detection solution alongside other network security and performance analytics solutions.