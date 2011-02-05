Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Amazon and Ring announced that Amazon’s acquisition of Ring is complete. The two companies will work together to accelerate Ring’s mission to reduce crime in neighbourhoods with affordable, effective home security products and services, so more customers can see, hear and speak to people on their property from anywhere.

To kick start this commitment, Amazon and Ring have dropped the price of the popular Ring Video Doorbell to £89—making home security more accessible than ever to customers. Ring’s Video Doorbell has been effective in reducing burglaries in neighbourhoods by as much as 55 percent, according to a LAPD pilot program. Now, with Amazon’s aim to deliver premium products at non-premium prices, the two companies can help make peace of mind at home a reality for more neighbours than ever before.

Amazon’s relationship with Ring began in 2016 through the Alexa Fund, the company’s investment arm to support companies with cutting-edge technologies that are innovating with voice. The investment provided a strong foundation for Ring to be able to lean into new Alexa APIs and capabilities, and develop a new Alexa skill that allows customers to use voice to view camera feeds directly from the Echo Show and Fire TV.

Neighbours experience the power and impact of the Ring Video Doorbell every day. Ring has contributed to keeping neighbourhoods and neighbours safer - from helping people with disabilities more easily see who’s at the door and respond, to helping prevent activities like package theft or home burglaries.

Customers can now choose from a large selection of home security products, cameras, and solutions under the Amazon umbrella, including:

• Ring Video Doorbells, Ring Spotlight Cams, Ring Floodlight Cams, and all Ring Accessories

• Blink XT Indoor/Outdoor Camera, Blink Indoor Security Camera, and Blink Accessories

• Amazon Cloud Cam

Ring, Blink, and Cloud Cam will continue operations under their respective brands. Customers will not experience any interruption in service and can contact the appropriate company’s customer service team with any questions or issues.