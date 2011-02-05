Zwipe appoints CTO and launches European Tech Hub

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Dr. Mueller joins Zwipe with an impressive track record of over 20 years in senior technical development positions focusing on biometrics and smart card technology at leading companies such as Siemens, Giesecke+Devrient and BMW. His most recent role was serving as Chief Technology Officer at Next Biometrics.

At Zwipe, Dr. Mueller will lead Zwipe’s technical vision and development to ensure the company’s commercialization and long-term success. With this appointment, Zwipe will establish a European tech hub, which will complement the company’s existing research and development center in Colorado Springs, USA. Based out of Munich, Germany, the new hub will add further expertise to Zwipe on biometrics, algorithms, payment card integration, enrolment solutions and product management.