BMC Announces Executive and Board Appointments

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

BMC announced that Bob Beauchamp, the company’s previous chairman and CEO, has returned to serve as interim president and CEO. Jim Schaper, who had previously served on BMC’s board, has been named chairman of the board. Additionally, Beauchamp and Blair Christie have both been appointed to the board. All appointments are effective immediately.

Beauchamp succeeds Peter Leav, who has led BMC as CEO since 2016, including through the recent successful acquisition by KKR. Leav is stepping down to take a planned career break.

Bob Beauchamp first joined BMC in 1988 as a sales representative and was named CEO in 2001. Under his leadership, the company went private in 2013 after a 25-year history as a publicly traded company. He was named chairman in 2008 and served in that role until 2018.

Jim Schaper previously served on BMC’s board for several years. Schaper is a 30+-year veteran of the technology industry. He founded the software company Infor and served as its CEO. Schaper has served on the boards of multiple software companies.

Christie, who was previously chief marketing officer and senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at Cisco, brings to BMC’s board more than two decades of expertise in marketing and communication strategies, scaling global businesses, energizing brands, and M&A integration. She currently serves as a board member and advisor for several public and private companies where she provides leadership on corporate strategy, brand development, digital transformation, and cross-functional innovation.