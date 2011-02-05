Evernex acquires Roer

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Evernex, the global third-party maintenance provider for datacenter hardware & critical IT assets, including servers, storage and network equipment, has agreed to acquire Roer, the premier third-party maintenance services provider in Argentina.

Evernex already has a substantial presence and commitment to Latin America. The group operates through subsidiaries in Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Through its new investment in Roer, Evernex will become the undisputed leader in the Latin American market with a presence in 7 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chili, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay), close to 30 000 assets under management, a unique multi-country offering, over 120 employees in its 11 offices, 31 forward stock locations and a very strong service delivery and logistic platform.

Roer is a leader in the Argentinan third party maintenance services market. The company also has subsidiaries in Chile, Uruguay, Peru and Colombia. Roer provides maintenance services for datacenter hardware & critical IT equipment, offering tailored solutions to customers in Latin America.