WatchGuard Launches AuthPoint Multi-Factor Authentication for SMBs

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies unveiled AuthPoint – a cloud-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution designed for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The view that MFA has always been out of reach for SMBs due to cost, complexity and management issues, is backed up by a new survey of IT managers and professionals conducted by independent market research firm CITE Research. The survey shows that 61 percent of respondents from companies with under 1,000 employees believe MFA services are reserved for large enterprises. In addition, 84 percent of surveyed IT managers would prefer technology solutions in place to enforce password best practices, rather than relying on password policies and training.

WatchGuard’s AuthPoint addresses these authentication concerns by eliminating the complex integration processes, considerable up-front expenses and burdensome, on-premises management requirements.

WatchGuard’s AuthPoint solution is a cloud service that can be deployed and managed from any location without the need for expensive hardware components. The service relies on WatchGuard’s AuthPoint app to facilitate user authentication. As the most effective and accessible MFA solution for SMBs, AuthPoint’s key features include:

• AuthPoint App – Once downloaded and activated on a smartphone, WatchGuard’s AuthPoint app enables users to view and manage any login attempts – by way of push notifications, one-time passwords or QR code entries for those in offline scenarios. Additionally, the app is equipped to store third-party authenticators such as Google Authenticator, Facebook access, Dropbox, and more.

• Mobile Device DNA – WatchGuard uses an innovative approach to user authentication called Mobile Device Authentication DNA that distinguishes cloned login attempts from legitimate ones. The AuthPoint app creates personalised ‘DNA’ signatures for users’ devices and adds them to the authentication calculation. The result is that authentication messages not originating from a legitimate user’s phone will be rejected.

• Cloud-based Management – As a cloud-based solution, the AuthPoint service comes with a convenient, intuitive interface for businesses to view reports and alerts and configure and manage deployments. Enabled from the cloud, AuthPoint requires no on-premises equipment, which cuts down on costly deployment and management activities.

• Third-Party Integrations – WatchGuard’s ecosystem includes dozens of third-party integrations with AuthPoint. This allows companies to mandate that users undergo the authentication process before accessing sensitive cloud applications, VPNs and networks. Moreover, AuthPoint supports the SAML standard, allowing users to log on once to access a full range of applications and services.