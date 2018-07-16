New Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Version 2 Extends Hyper-Availability with Data Protection for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software released new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365® Version 2. This new release now protects Microsoft OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and SharePoint on-premises installations, in addition to Exchange Online and Exchange on-premises.

This newest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 follows one of Veeam’s most successful product launches, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office v1 and v1.5. To date, more than 35,000 organizations, representing 4.1 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, have downloaded Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365. Downloads during H1 2018 increased by 151 percent compared to H2 2017, and product bookings increased 135 percent during this same period. Now with more than 50 new enhancements, it is easier than ever to set up, manage, and maintain protection, visibility and compliance across all Office 365 data, while ensuring the Hyper-Availability of critical Microsoft Office 365 applications for organizations of all sizes.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 protects data inside the Office 365 infrastructure, enhancing the automatic data replication Microsoft provides across its data centers. The combination of Veeam and Microsoft solutions enable companies to have complete control of their data and helps ensure availability to users across Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. With Veeam, IT can securely back up Office 365 to on-premises or to the cloud with Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, IBM Cloud, and over 18,000 service providers to:

• Enhance Protection of Office 365 data from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps;

• Quickly restore individual Office 365 items and files with industry-leading recovery flexibility; and

• Meet legal and compliance requirements with efficient eDiscovery of Office 365 backup archives.

This latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 includes:

• New data protection for OneDrive for Business. Provides fast, efficient backup of Office 365 OneDrive for Business accounts with the ability to restore and export files and folders with the NEW Veeam Explorer™ for Microsoft OneDrive.

• New data protection for SharePoint. Enables IT to back up SharePoint Online and SharePoint on-premises. Provides reliable and flexible recovery options to restore SharePoint sites, documents, libraries and lists with the already-familiar Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SharePoint.

• Ease-of-use and backup flexibility improvements: A newly redesigned job wizard provides an easier and more flexible selection of Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online objects. It’s now easier than ever to set-up, search and maintain visibility into Office 365 data. IT can granularly search, scale and perform management of backup jobs for tens of thousands of Office 365 users, saving time and valuable resources.

NEW Free Community Edition

In its long-standing tradition to give back to the IT community, Veeam is also releasing Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition. This new edition provides access and control of Office 365 data for free, with functionality identical to that of the paid version, but limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Download Veeam Backup for Office 365 Community Edition.

Enables Veeam Cloud & Service Providers to tap into the $2.5 billion Microsoft Office 365 backup market

The rapid adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has created a tremendous opportunity for service providers, opening the door to create new revenue opportunities in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) can securely back up customers’ Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restore individual Exchange items, SharePoint objects and OneDrive files; and efficiently automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream.

Availability and Pricing

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2 is available in one to five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually or up-front. Veeam recommends a three-year subscription, billed annually at a MSRP of $1.28 per user, per month.