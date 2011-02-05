Critical Infrastructure & Government GSOCs Drive CNL Software’s IPSecurityCenter™ V5.7 PSIM

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

CNL Software is pleased to announce the release of IPSecurityCenter™ V5.7. The release includes many feature enhancements that increase performance and reduce operational response times in large-scale, multi-sited and mission critical deployments of IPSecurityCenter. These improvements also benefit those in the transportation, corporate security and public safety markets.

With over a decade of development IPSecurityCenter leads the Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) market for PSIM with its flexibility, features, performance and sophistication. This latest release improves CNL Software’s unique ability to manage across multiple SOCs & GSOCs, keeping in the entire operation in harmony using enterprise wide visualization to support the overall security mission for critical infrastructure and large-scale government homeland security programs.

The V5.7 release differentiates CNL Software from other PSIM vendors and establishes IPSecurityCenter as the first choice PSIM solution for large scale, Government security programs, critical infrastructure and facilities protection.

Some of the main enhancements within the release include;

• More scalable for larger deployments - Enhancements support greater control over large scale federated solutions, driving tightly managed GSOC operations.

• Faster and more responsive - Improvements include faster access to historic alarm data with fewer clicks and rapid access to video from remote locations.

• Support for 64-bit video - ensuring IPSecurityCenter leverages the latest developments in video-technology and multi-thread processing for faster and more scalable solutions.

• General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ready security platform - Enhancements ensure that IPSecurityCenter is ready for the most demanding compliance processes, with security features such two-factor authentication to ensure there are no unauthorized changes to the system.

• Improved decision support - Developments include new visually stunning interactive dashboards that allow operators to access key performance indicators in real time using customizable device that can highlight alarm, human, and machine data.