Check Point Announces SandBlast Mobile 3.0

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced new capabilities for its industry-leading mobile threat defense solution, SandBlast Mobile. SandBlast Mobile 3.0 becomes the only solution in the category to offer threat prevention technology for the enterprise, allowing employees to safely conduct business using their mobile devices.

SandblastMobile 3.0 features on-device network threat prevention. The latest additions to SandBlast Mobile will now:

• Prevent phishing attacks on all applications

• Prevent browsing to malicious sites where devices may become infected

• Block infected devices from sending sensitive data to botnets

• Keep infected devices from accessing corporate applications and data

• Mitigate threats without relying on user action or mobile management platforms

SandBlast Mobile is the most complete threat defense solution to prevent advanced cyberattacks. Its technology protects against threats to the OS, apps and network, scoring the industry’s highest threat catch rate without impacting performance or user experience.

In Miercom’s independent Mobile Threat Defense Industry Assessment, SandBlast Mobile achieved the highest threat catch rate of all tested vendors. Check Point has seen the attack vectors on mobile devices expand from just known malware, network and OS exploits, to now include zero-day malware, mobile cryptomining, SMS attacks and Bluetooth exploits. To address this, the company offers a complete solution to enterprise customers, part of Check Point’s Infinity security architecture. Infinity seamlessly shares indicators between network appliances, PC endpoints, cloud, and mobile.