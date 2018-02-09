Vigil@nce - tomcat-native: bypass of certificate check based on OCSP

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass the validation of its client X.509 certificate and so use a revoked certificate, in order to spoof a valid user.

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 09/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

