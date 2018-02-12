Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via the bnx2x driver
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can block the netword card drived by the bnx2x module of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 12/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can block the netword card drived by the bnx2x module of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
