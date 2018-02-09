Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure

April 2018

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: PostgreSQL.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 09/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Technical details are unknown.

