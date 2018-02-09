Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: PostgreSQL.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 09/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Technical details are unknown.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter