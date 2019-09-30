Vigil@nce - golang: filter bypass
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make a golang program accept ill formed HTTP requests, in order to by pass filters.
