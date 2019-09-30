Vigil@nce - nbdkit: denial of service

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

VIGILANCE-VUL-30377 was not rightly fixed.

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload of nbdkit, in order to trigger a denial of service.

