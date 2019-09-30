Vigil@nce - cimg: multiple vulnerabilities

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of cimg.

