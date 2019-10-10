Vigil@nce - Zabbix: privilege escalation via Dashboard Page
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Zabbix.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Dashboard Page of Zabbix, in order to escalate his privileges.
