Vigil@nce - Ruby OpenID: privilege escalation via Discovery URL Change

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Discovery URL Change of Ruby OpenID, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...