Vigil@nce - Ruby OpenID: privilege escalation via Discovery URL Change
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Discovery URL Change of Ruby OpenID, in order to escalate his privileges.
