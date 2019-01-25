Vigil@nce - WordPress Wise Chat: open redirect

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of WordPress Wise Chat, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Wise Chat plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user of WordPress Wise Chat, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

