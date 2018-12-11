Vigil@nce - keepalived: three vulnerabilities
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of keepalived.
