Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: six vulnerabilities
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Synology DSM, WordPress Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of WordPress Core.
