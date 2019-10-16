Vigil@nce - Oracle Solaris: vulnerabilities of October 2019
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Solaris.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
Several vulnerabilities were announced in Oracle products.
