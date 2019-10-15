Vigil@nce - libiberty: denial of service via cplus_demangle_type
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via cplus_demangle_type() of libiberty, in order to trigger a denial of service.
