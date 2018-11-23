Vigil@nce - VMware Workstation: integer overflow via Virtual Network Device
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate an integer overflow via Virtual Network Device of VMware Workstation, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
