Vigil@nce - libsndfile: NULL pointer dereference via sf_write_int

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via sf_write_int() of libsndfile, in order to trigger a denial of service.

