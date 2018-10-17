Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi, Workstation: privilege escalation via SVGA Device

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via SVGA Device of VMware ESXi, Workstation, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

