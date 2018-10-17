Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi, Workstation: privilege escalation via SVGA Device
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via SVGA Device of VMware ESXi, Workstation, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter