Vigil@nce - Paramiko: privilege escalation

December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Paramiko, in order to escalate his privileges.
