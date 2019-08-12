Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: code execution via OS Command Injection
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via OS Command Injection of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter