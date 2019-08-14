Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: privilege escalation via Com_contact Mail Submission
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Joomla! Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Com_contact Mail Submission of Joomla Core, in order to escalate his privileges.
