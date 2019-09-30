Vigil@nce - Apple iOS: privilege escalation via extensions
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via extensions of Apple iOS, in order to escalate his privileges.
