Vigil@nce - Go: executing DLL code

October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Go, in order to execute code.
