Vigil@nce - Sigil: directory traversal via ZIP Archive Entry

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via ZIP Archive Entry of Sigil, in order to write a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...