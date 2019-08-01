Vigil@nce - Sigil: directory traversal via ZIP Archive Entry
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via ZIP Archive Entry of Sigil, in order to write a file outside the service root path.
