Vigil@nce - hostapd: denial of service via adress spoofing
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can disconnect Wi-Fi devices with adress spoofing, in order to trigger a denial of service.
