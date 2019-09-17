Vigil@nce - hostapd: denial of service via adress spoofing

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can disconnect Wi-Fi devices with adress spoofing, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

