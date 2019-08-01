Vigil@nce - Django: four vulnerabilities
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap,
SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Django.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
