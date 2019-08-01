Vigil@nce - Django: four vulnerabilities

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Tower, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Django.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...