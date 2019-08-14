Vigil@nce - Red Hat Single Sign-On: two vulnerabilities
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Red Hat Single Sign-On.
