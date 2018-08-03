Vigil@nce - Node.js url-parse: open redirect

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of Node.js url-parse, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 03/08/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The url-parse module can be installed on Node.js.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user of Node.js url-parse, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...