Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: security improvement via yast2-ftp-server

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

The security of SUSE LE was improved via yast2-ftp-server.

Impacted products: SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 06/08/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

This bulletin is about a security improvement.

It does not describe a vulnerability.

The security of SUSE LE was therefore improved via yast2-ftp-server.

