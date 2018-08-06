Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: security improvement via yast2-ftp-server
August 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of SUSE LE was improved via yast2-ftp-server.
Impacted products: SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 06/08/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of SUSE LE was therefore improved via yast2-ftp-server.
