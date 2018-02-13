Vigil@nce - NetBSD: memory corruption via a fragmented IPv6 packet

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker sending a fragmented IPv6 packet with specially packed options, can generate a memory corruption in the NetBSD kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: NetBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 13/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

