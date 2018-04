Vigil@nce - MuleSoft Mule Runtime: multiple vulnerabilities via HTTP Client, Jackson, analytics

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via HTTP Client, Jackson, analytics of MuleSoft Mule Runtime.

Impacted products: Mule ESB.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 14/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

Technical details are unknown.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

