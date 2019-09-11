Vigil@nce - McAfee Web Gateway: Cross Site Scripting via Administrators Web Console
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: McAfee Web Gateway.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Administrators Web Console of McAfee Web Gateway, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter