Vigil@nce - mod_auth_openidc: open redirect via Logout Backslashes Url
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via Logout Backslashes Url of mod_auth_openidc, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
