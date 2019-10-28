Vigil@nce - mod_auth_openidc: open redirect via Logout Backslashes Url

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Logout Backslashes Url of mod_auth_openidc, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

