Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET Core: vulnerabilities of September 2019
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products. Impacted products: Windows PowerShell, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2019.
Revision date: 16/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.
The document located in information sources was generated by Vigil@nce from the Microsoft database. It contains details for each product.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter