Vigil@nce - Microsoft .NET Core: vulnerabilities of September 2019

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products. Impacted products: Windows PowerShell, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2019.

Revision date: 16/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft products.

The document located in information sources was generated by Vigil@nce from the Microsoft database. It contains details for each product.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

