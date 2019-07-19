Vigil@nce - Knot Resolver: privilege escalation via DNSSEC Validation Bypass

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via DNSSEC Validation Bypass of Knot Resolver, in order to escalate his privileges.

