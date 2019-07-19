Vigil@nce - Pivotal Cloud Foundry BOSH Backup and Restore CLI: information disclosure via Job Metadata File

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Job Metadata File of Pivotal Cloud Foundry BOSH Backup and Restore CLI, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

